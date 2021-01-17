TARBORO NC - Anne Haskins Tucker, 95, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 1 pm, at in the garth at St. Thomas Parish. Arrangements by Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel.
