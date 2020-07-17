Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 12:24 am
ROANOKE RAPIDS - Annie "Bruce" Mitchell Johnson, 71, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain. Viewing 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.