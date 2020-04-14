A mix of clouds and sun. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 4:26 am
ROBERSONVILLE - Annie Razor, 83, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations,.