GREENVILLE - Anthony "Pee Wee" Clark, 45, died on Sat. August 22, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing 11 am-1pm prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary.
