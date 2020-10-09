AYDEN NC - Anthony Harper, 56, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.
