WASHINGTON - Anthony Renard "Fat Kat" Morris, 48, died on Sun. Oct. 18, 2020. Celebration of life service Sat. at 1 p.m., at Sycamore Chapel Church. Viewing 2-7 p.m. Fri. at church Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
