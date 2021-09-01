BETHEL - Arthur Lee Ellison, 88, died on Monday, August 23, 2021. Graveside services Thursday at 11 am, at Council Cemetery. Viewing one hour prior to services. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:23 am
BETHEL - Arthur Lee Ellison, 88, died on Monday, August 23, 2021. Graveside services Thursday at 11 am, at Council Cemetery. Viewing one hour prior to services. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.