Mostly cloudy. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 12:14 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
WINTERVILLE - Balaji Pabbu, 46, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. A private family service will be held Tuesday . Visitors may call at the funeral home Monday from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.