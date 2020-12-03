WINTERVILLE - Barbara Jean Blount, 79, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m. at York Memorial AME Zion Church, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
