...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Greene, Martin and Pitt.
* Through Friday morning.
* Frequent heavy showers and possible thunderstorms with torrential
downpours are expected over the eastern North Carolina coastal
plain through early Friday. This comes after heavy rainfall the
past 24 hours totaling 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected through tonight, with isolated amounts of 4
to 5 inches possible. This additional rainfall will lead to the
risk of localized flash flooding from increased runoff of now
saturated soils.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&