CHOCOWINITY - Benny Augustus Mackey, 67, died on Sun. Aug. 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service Sunday at 2 p.m., at James Church of Christ DOC, Belhaven. Viewing 4-7 pm Sat. at church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips F.S.
