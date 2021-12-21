BETHEL - Bernetia Branch Smith, 94, died on Wednesday December 15, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at noon, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing Wednesday 11:00am to 1:00pm at the funeral home.
