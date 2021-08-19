Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: August 19, 2021 @ 12:44 am
GREENVILLE - Bertha Ann Corey Woolard, 76, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Celebration of Life Service Sunday at 2 pm, at Progressive FWB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.