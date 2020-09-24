GREENVILLE - Bettie Lee Ruffin-Greene, 68, died on Thurs. Sept. 17, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
