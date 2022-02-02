Betty Artis Feb 2, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AYDEN - Betty Lou Cox Artis, 76, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Funeral Wednesday at 12 pm, at River of Life Christian Center. Viewing 1 hour before service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arti Lou Betty Artis Ethnology Cox Don Brown Arrangement Life Christian Center Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute