Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:46 am
SNOW HILL - Betty Younger, 68, died on Thursday January 7, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 5 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 4:30-5 pm prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.