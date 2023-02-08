Billy Ray Rouse, Sr. Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - Billy Ray Rouse, Sr., 63, died on Friday, February 3, 2023. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology