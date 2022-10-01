GREENVILLE - Bin Luo Crouchley, 60, died on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, at Famiglia Restaurant, Winterville. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services.
This product covers Eastern North Carolina **Ian is now moving into central North Carolina** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 220 miles west of Buxton NC or about 160 miles west-northwest of Morehead City NC - 35.3N 79.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Post Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to move inland across the Carolinas tonight, and reach western Virginia by early Sunday. Across eastern North Carolina, impacts from storm surge, moderate rainfall, and an isolated tornado threat will end tonight. An additional inch of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected across portions of the area with the highest amounts across northern sections of eastern North Carolina. Storm surge inundation of 1 to 2 feet above ground will continue along much of the coast, with conditions slowly improving late tonight and Saturday. Tropical storm force winds will continue across the coastal waters tonight. Dangerous marine conditions will continue for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impact are anticipated. * SURGE: Little to no additional surge impacts expected. * WIND: Little to no additional wind impacts expected. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impact are anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. Ocean overwash may continue, especially during high tide, along portions of the coast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
GREENVILLE - Bin Luo Crouchley, 60, died on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, at Famiglia Restaurant, Winterville. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.