FARMVILLE - Bobby B. Joyner, 78, died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Memorial will be held by the H. B. Sugg Charitable Organization, TBA. Arrangements by Tribute & Tallent Funeral & Crematory, Charlotte.

Tags Bobby B. Joyner Charlotte Funeral Crematory Tribute H. B. Sugg Charitable Organization Memorial