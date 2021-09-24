Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 23, 2021 @ 11:44 pm
GREENVILLE - Bobby Dean Strickland, 80, died on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 4 pm, in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation following the service. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.
