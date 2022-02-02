Bobby Kilpatrick Feb 2, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRIFTON - Bobby Joe Kilpatrick, 78, died on Saturday, January 29th, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 2 pm, at Shiloh Church of Christ. Viewing Wednesady, 2 - 6 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bobby Joe Kilpatrick Don Brown Bobby Kilpatrick Shiloh Church Of Christ Funeral Home Funeral Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute