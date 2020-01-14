Bobby Moye Jan 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Bobby Moye, 69, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesWorld of difference: Publishers aim to change to change perceptions through children's booksUp in smoke: Future music space destroyed by arsonParty turns deadly after gunfire eruptsOne killed, another injured at partyCellphones stolen from Sam's ClubChamber asks county to join alliance after ranking drop205598 TREVON TYSONWATCH: Newton's winning shot in MingesMan wanted in Greenville bank robbery arrested in Wake CountyBrody funding continues to dominate state budget discussions Images