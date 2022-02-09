Brenda Cooper-Daniels Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Brenda Faye Cooper-Daniels, 64, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Funeral Friday at 12 noon, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Faye Cooper-daniels Don Brown Funeral Home Greenville Funeral Viewing Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute