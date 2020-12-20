...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tar River At Greenville.
* From Sunday evening to Wednesday evening.
* At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
