GRIMESLAND - Brenda McLawhorn Sawyer, 68, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 2 pm, at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Former District Court Judge Timothy Smith dies at age of 61
- Residents, guests escape fire caused by golf cart problem
- SBI probes fuel purchases by former Wallace police officer
- 217645 AMY LOCKAMY
- 217509 RICKY SKINNER
- Perfect blend: Coffee shop to employ people with special needs to open in nonprofit center
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- Community garden vandalized
- South Carolina 20, ECU 17: Three answers from Pirates' last-second loss
- Greenville officials eye $25 million in rescue funds for park expansion