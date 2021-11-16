GREENVILLE - Bruce Delavegas Hopkins, died on Monday, November 8, 2021. Celebration of Life Service Saturday at noon, at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tree's bitter fruit becomes a treat when fully ripe
- DWI Arrests: Grifton man charged with assault, resisting arrest
- Ayden-Grifton student arrested with knife on campus
- Birthday party to celebrate girl who beat the odds
- Dontae Sharpe, man wrongfully convicted of Greenville murder, pardoned by Gov. Cooper
- Grimesland veteran battling cancer, Parkinson's, receives aid from nonprofit
- Police investigate shooting death at The Davis
- Veteran teacher honored at age 102
- Two arrested on animal cruelty charges in Grifton
- Animals for adoption