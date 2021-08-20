GREENVILLE - Bruce McDonald Williams, 84, died on August 18, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 2 pm, at the funeral home. Visitation Tuesday from 12:30 until time of service. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory .
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:51 am
