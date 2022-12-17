Calvin G. Hardee Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AYDEN - Calvin G. Hardee, 87, died on Dec. 15, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 3 pm, at funeral home. Visitation Sunday from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Calvin G. Hardee Farmer Funeral Service Arrangement Visitation