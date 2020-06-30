FARMVILLE - Carlton Lyle Blount "Bow Dean", 66, died on Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing Tuesday 3-7 p.m. at Charles Edwards Funeral Home, Ayden.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 2:10 am
FARMVILLE - Carlton Lyle Blount "Bow Dean", 66, died on Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing Tuesday 3-7 p.m. at Charles Edwards Funeral Home, Ayden.