SARATOGA - Carlton Ray Payton, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Fleming Chapel OFWB Church, Greenville. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Charles Edwards Funeral Home, Ayden.
