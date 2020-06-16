Thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..
Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 2:22 am
GREENVILLE -
Carolyn Dixon, 65, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1pm, at Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.