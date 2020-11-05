GREENVILLE - Carolyn Delois Moore, 68, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Graveside service Friday at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park. Walk-thru viewing 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville
