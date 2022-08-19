Carolyn Ruth Shivers Hooks Aug 19, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - Carolyn Ruth Shivers Hooks, 65, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Services are forthcoming. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, Greenville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hook Carolyn Ruth Mechanics Greenville Shiver Arrangement Cremation Service Rountree Family Mortuary Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector