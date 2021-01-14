Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:46 am
AYDEN - Carr Junior "Coy" Rodgers, 72, died on Saturday January 9, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to funeral. Arrangements by Masks required and social distancing observed.