Updated: November 5, 2021 @ 12:23 am
STANFORD, CT - Carrie Barrett, 91, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Visitation Sunday 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
