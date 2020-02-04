Carrie Lloyd Feb 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERSONVILLE - Carrie Louise Lloyd, 74, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, Greenville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 31 - Feb 6 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMan killed in fatal N.C. 33 East crash, stole vehicleUPDATE: UNC documents detail charges against two trusteesTeens killed last year during drug deal, court documents saySecond suspect arrested in shooting deathEconomic expert said Pitt County needs to join Greenville-ENC AllianceGreenville police investigate drug store robberyRaising up inmates requires community buy inSuspect in gas station murder gets $2.5 million bondKittrell named Citizen of the YearResolution, letter allege wrongdoing at ECU Images