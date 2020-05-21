Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for flooding rains. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 12:55 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Carrie Williams, 95, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing Saturday 3-6 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.