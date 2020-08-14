Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 3:01 am
GREENVILLE - Carson Adkins, 21, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete with Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.