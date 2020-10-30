GREENVILLE - Catherine Johnson Hall, 62, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 . Memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to Covid 19, only those with invitations may attend .
