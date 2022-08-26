Cedric McLawhorn Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON SALEM - Cedric McLawhorn, 57, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Arrangements by B. G. Barrett Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cedric Mclawhorn B. G. Barrett Arrangement Funeral Home Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector