Charlene Butler Apr 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW BERN - Charlene Butler, 54, died on Monday, April 5, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 2pm, at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Arrangements by Rivers-Morgan FH and Cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Charlene Butler Funeral Greenleaf Memorial Park Arrangement Ethnology Worship