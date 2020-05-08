Sunshine in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 12:32 am
GREENVILLE -
Charlie Lee Best, 78, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Rivers-Morgan FH and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday at the funeral home.