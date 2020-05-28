Thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 2:57 am
GREENVILLE - Charlie Pitt, Jr., 78, died on Friday, May 22, 2020. Funeral Thursday at 12 p.m., at Philippi Church of Christ. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.