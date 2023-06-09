Chase Legend Cherry Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AYDEN - Chase Legend Cherry, infant, died on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m., at Piney Grove FWB Church, Grifton. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 Carolina Brew Scene - Summer 2023 Eastern Living - May 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Poll Do you support funding tuition to private and religious schools with public funds? You voted: Completely Mostly Mostly not Not at all Vote View Results Back