Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 1:24 am
GREENVILLE - Chelsey Alana Nichols, 31, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.