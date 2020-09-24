GREENVILLE - Clara Ann Daniels, 69, died on Sun. Sept. 20, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary.
