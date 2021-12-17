BRONX, NY - Clara Dell Pittman Lee, 86, died on Sunday November 28, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Straightway Church, Ayden. Viewing 2:00pm to 6:00pm Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
