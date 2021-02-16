The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina...
Southeastern Martin County in eastern North Carolina...
Southeastern Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
Western Washington County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 500 AM EST.
* At 201 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Greenville, New Bern, Washington, Williamston, Plymouth, River
Road, Pinetown, Roper, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Cayton,
Shelmerdine, Calico, Askins, Black Jack, Fort Barnwell, Jasper,
Tuscarora and Bunyan.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&