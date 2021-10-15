FARMVILLE - Clarence Barnes, Jr., 65, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Hornes Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
