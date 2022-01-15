Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 12:31 am
MANHATTAN, NY - Corey Jovon Morgan, 42, died on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 pm, at Philippi Christian Church. Viewing Saturday, 507 pm, at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain. Masks required and social distancing observed.
